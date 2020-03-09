CTET July 2020: Hurry! Application process to end soon; check how to apply, other details

Last year in December, close to 5.42 lakh candidates qualified for the exam.

Candidates looking to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) must hurry as the last date to fill up the application form is today, March 9, 2020. Those who are yet to, but wish to apply may do so at the official website ctet.nic.in. The board had earlier said that it’s decision to extend the last date to apply is due to administrative reasons.

While the last date to fill up the application form is today, candidates may pay their application fees until March 13, 3:30 pm. The correction link of the online form will be activated from March 17. The recruitment exam will be held on July 5.

Candidates who clear Paper I will teach classes I to V, while those clearing Paper II will teach classes VI and VII. It may be noted that candidates appearing for one paper are required to pay the exam fee of Rs 1,000 while for both exams, candidates are required to pay Rs 1,200.

In case of reserved category candidates, candidates are required to pay Rs 500 for one paper, while they are needed to pay Rs 600 for both papers.

Here’s how candidates may apply:

1. Candidates may visit the official website ctet.nic.in

2. Now, they click on the link ‘Application Form for CTET JULY 2020’, under current events section on the left-hand side of the homepage.

3. Candidates may now register using their details.

4. They may now fill in their forms.

5. Next, they may upload their images.

6. Candidates may now make their payments.

7. They may click on the submit button.

Last year in December, close to 5.42 lakh candidates qualified for the exam. Of them, a total of 2,47,386 candidates cleared Paper I and 2,94,899 candidates cleared Paper II. Out of 150 marks, candidates require 60 to clear their exams. For those in reserved categories, candidates needed 55 percent out of 150 marks.