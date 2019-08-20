CTET December 2019 notification released by CBSE at ctet.nic.in | Important Points

CTET December 2019 notification out!

CTET December 2019 notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the 2nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test this year in the month of December. The official notification for the same has been released by the board at ctet.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website now to fill the application form. Check the details mentioned below to know more about the exam and the recruitment process.

CTET December 2019 notification: Important Dates

Online Application starts – August 19, 2019

Online Application ends – September 18, 2019

Last date for submission of fees – September 23, 2019 (before 15:30)

Exam Date – December 8, 2019

CTET December 2019 notification: Eligibility Criteria

For Primary Stage: Teacher for Classes I-V: Candidates should have qualified their Senior Secondary Examination with at least 50% marks. They should also have passed or are appearing their final year examination of 2-year Diploma in Elementary examination.

For Elementary Stage: Teacher for Classes VI-VIII: Candidates should have qualified their Bachelor’s degree or are appearing for their final year 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education examination.

CTET December 2019: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official CTET at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ link

Step 3: Fill in the online application form and note down registration no./application no.

Step 4: Upload scanned images of your latest photograph and signature

Step 5: Pay the application fees either by e-challan / debit card/ credit card/ net banking

Step 6: Once completed, print confirmation page for record and future reference

More about CTET-

CTET or Central Teacher Eligibility Test is annual examination that is conducted by the Central Boardof Secondary Education (CBSE) to select candidates who can be appointed as teachers, in order to maintain quality of teachers across the country. Candidates who qualify the minimum criteria in order to be eligible for appointment as teachers can apply for the examination.