CTET December 2019: Last date for application process extended at ctet.nic.in | Check details

CTET December exam 2019.

CTET 2019: The last date for the application process of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has been extended by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates who wish to fill the application form for the same can visit ctet.nic.in to check details and fill the form. The 13th edition of CTET is all set to be conducted on December 8, 2019 across 110 cities all over the country. While the application process for CTET began on August 19, the same has now been extended till September 25, 2019.

The official notification released by CBSE states – “It is hereby informed that the last date for submitting online application has been extended till date 25-09-2019 and the fee can be paid upto date 30-09-2019 till 15.30 PM.”

Here are all the other details that candidates need to note –

CTET December 2019: Eligibility Criteria

For Primary Stage: Teacher for Classes I-V: Candidates should have qualified their Senior Secondary Examination with at least 50% marks. They should also have passed or are appearing their final year examination of 2-year Diploma in Elementary examination.

For Elementary Stage: Teacher for Classes VI-VIII: Candidates should have qualified their Bachelor’s degree or are appearing for their final year 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education examination.

CTET December 2019: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official CTET at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ link

Step 3: Fill in the online application form and note down registration no./application no.

Step 4: Upload scanned images of your latest photograph and signature

Step 5: Pay the application fees either by e-challan / debit card/ credit card/ net banking

Step 6: Once completed, print confirmation page for record and future reference