CTET December 2019: CBSE to release admit cards soon – check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) soon. As per the board’s information brochure, the admit cards will be issued in the ‘third week of November’.

Exam date and time

The CTET exam is scheduled to be held on December 8 (Sunday). Those looking to apply may note that while paper I will be held from 9:30 am-12 noon, the Paper II will be from 2-4:30 pm.

Entry time

The entry of candidates appearing in part I will start from 8 am, while those for paper II, will begin at 12:30 pm. Admit cards of candidates will be checked at 9:15 am for paper I and 1:45 pm for paper II. Candidates will find details regarding their shift and venue mentioned on their admit cards.

Those who wish to teach students of class I-V will have to appear for paper 1, while for class VI and VII for paper I. The board is conducting recruitment exams in 110 cities across the country 20 languages.

Paper I will consist of 30 questions each in child development and pedagogy, language I, language II, environmental studies, mathematics,. Paper II will consist of additional 60 questions either from social studies/social science or mathematics and science.

Once the CTET results are announced certificate would remain valid for 7 years. There is no restriction on the number of attempts taken by a candidate. Those who have appeared can take the exam again to improve his/her score.

Number of candidates

In the CTET conducted on July 7, as many as 23.77 lakh appeared out of the total of 29.22 lakh candidates who had registered. In 2018, there were 23 lakh registration. Of them, 16 lakh people appeared for the exam. However, for next month’s exam, nearly 20 lakh candidates are expected to apply.