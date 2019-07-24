CTET Answer Key 2019 released for July exam | Check OMR sheet, challenge keys at ctet.nic.in

CTET Answer Key 2019 released!

CTET Answer Key 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Answer Key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) at ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the test can visit the official website of CTET now to check the answer keys and OMR sheet. They can also submit/challenge the Answer keys that have been relesed by the board. The Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted by the board on Sunday, July 7, 2019 across various centres in the country. Candidates will be able to challenge the answer keys through the website on the payment of Rs 1000 as fees.

Here is what the notice released by CBSE says about CTET Answer Key 2019-

“All the candidates who appeared in CTET (July), 2019 held on July 7, 2019 are informed that the scanned images of OMR answer sheets of the candidates & answer keys will be uploaded on the website www.ctet.nic.in from July 24, 2019 to July 26, 2019 (till 11:59 PM). There is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website www.ctet.nic.in from July 24, 2019 to July 26, 2019 (till 11:59 PM). A fee of Rs.1000/- per question will be required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable.”

The notice further states that in case the challenge submitted by the candidate is accepted by the board, ” i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key”, then the policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee submitted by the candidates will be refunded. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the candidate into their concerned credit/debit card account. This is why the board has asked the candidates to pay the fees from their own credit/debit card, so that they can get the refund (if any) in the future.

The official website of CTET states that “the scanned images of OMR sheets of the candidates appeared in CTET July 2019 have been uploaded.” It adds that “the answer keys of CTET July 2019 have been uploaded on the website.” It further says that the candidates may submit challenge on answer keys only upto 11.59 PM on July 26, 2019.