CTET admit card 2019 for July examination released at ctet.nic.in | Check exam dates, how to download

CTET admit card 2019 July: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) at ctet.nic.in. Candidates who are to appear for the exam can visit the official website of CTET now to download their admit cards. It is important for the candidates to raise complaints if the details mentioned on their admit cards are incorrect. If they continue to take the admit card with the wrong details to the examination centre, they will not be allowed to sit for the exam. The application process for CTET began in the month of February earlier this year and the same continued till March 2019. Mentioned below are some of the details that will help candidates download their admit cards. CTET admit card 2019 July: Exam date and timings- CTET exam date: July 7, 2019 Time Schedule for Paper I- Starts at 9.30 AM and will end at 12 PM Time Schedule for Paper II- Starts at 2 PM and will end at 4.30 PM Declaration of CTET results: Within 6 days from the date of examination CTET admit card 2019 July: How to download Candidates who are to appear for the exam can follow the below-mentioned steps in order to download their admit cards- Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in Step 2: Once the page opens, click on the 'Download Admit Card' link Step 3: Once you click on the server link, click on 'Download Admit Card through Application Number and Date of Birth' Step 4: Enter the required details Step 5: Press on Sign In, to check your admit card Step 6: Check the details on the admit card and download the same CTET admit card 2019 July: More about the exam The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted annually by the board to select candidates who can be appointed as teachers, in order to maintain quality of teachers across the country. Candidates who qualify the minimum criteria in order to be eligible for appointment as teachers can apply for the examination.