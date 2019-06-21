CTET admit card 2019 for July examination released at ctet.nic.in | Check exam dates, how to download

By: |
Published: June 21, 2019 10:26:36 PM

CTET admit card 2019: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test July examination admit card has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education at ctet.nic.in. Download now.

CTET, ctet admit card 2019, ctet admit card 2019 july, ctet exam date 2019, ctet.nic.in, ctet syllabus, ctet result, ctet admit card 2019 download date, CENTRAL TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST, CTET Download Admit Card, ctet previous paper, CBSE, jobs newsCTET admit card 2019 for July examination released!

CTET admit card 2019 July: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) at ctet.nic.in. Candidates who are to appear for the exam can visit the official website of CTET now to download their admit cards. It is important for the candidates to raise complaints if the details mentioned on their admit cards are incorrect. If they continue to take the admit card with the wrong details to the examination centre, they will not be allowed to sit for the exam. The application process for CTET began in the month of February earlier this year and the same continued till March 2019. Mentioned below are some of the details that will help candidates download their admit cards.

CTET admit card 2019 July: Exam date and timings-

  • CTET exam date: July 7, 2019

Time Schedule for Paper I- Starts at 9.30 AM and will end at 12 PM
Time Schedule for Paper II- Starts at 2 PM and will end at 4.30 PM

  • Declaration of CTET results: Within 6 days from the date of examination

CTET admit card 2019 July: How to download

Candidates who are to appear for the exam can follow the below-mentioned steps in order to download their admit cards-

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in
Step 2: Once the page opens, click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link
Step 3: Once you click on the server link, click on ‘Download Admit Card through Application Number and Date of Birth’
Step 4: Enter the required details
Step 5: Press on Sign In, to check your admit card
Step 6: Check the details on the admit card and download the same

CTET admit card 2019 July: More about the exam

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted annually by the board to select candidates who can be appointed as teachers, in order to maintain quality of teachers across the country. Candidates who qualify the minimum criteria in order to be eligible for appointment as teachers can apply for the examination.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. CTET admit card 2019 for July examination released at ctet.nic.in | Check exam dates, how to download
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop