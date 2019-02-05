CTET 2019 notification for July exam released at ctet.nic.in; check date of examination, syllabus, how to apply

February 5, 2019

CTET July 2019 notification has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can apply now for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test.

CTET July 2019 notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the detailed notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test at ctet.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website now to fill the application form. The Board has already conducted one set of Teacher Eligibility Test in December 2018, the results of which were declared earlier in the month of January. CBSE is all set to conduct the CTET exam on July 7, 2019, the application process has been activated on the website and will remain active for a month until March 5, 2019. The official website of CTET currently says “The process of online submission of application forms for CTET July 2019 will start from 05-02-2019.”

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted annually by the board to select candidates who can be appointed as teachers, in order to maintain quality of teachers across the country. Candidates who qualify the minimum criteria in order to be eligible for appointment as teachers can apply for the examination. Check the details mentioned below to know more about the exam and the recruitment process.

CTET July 2019: Important Dates-

Online application process starts: February 5, 2019
Online application process ends: March 5, 2019; 17:00 Hrs
Last date for payment of Fees: March 8, 2019; before 3:30 PM
Last date to check final status of Application: March 25, 2019

CTET July 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

For Primary Stage: Teacher for Classes I-V: Candidates should have qualified their Senior Secondary Examination with at least 50% marks. They should also have passed or are appearing their final year examination of 2-year Diploma in Elementary examination.

For Elementary Stage: Teacher for Classes VI-VIII: Candidates should have qualified their Bachelor’s degree or are appearing for their final year 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education examination.

CTET July 2019: How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET – www.ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: Now go to the link “Apply Online”
Step 3: Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No.
Step 4: Upload Scanned Images of latest Photograph and Signature
Step 5: Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card
Step 6: Print Confirmation page for record and future reference

Note: Candidates can find detailed information about the teacher recruitment on the official website. The above-mentioned details are just a part of the notification

