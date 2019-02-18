CTET 2019 notification: Check syllabus, exam date other details for teacher recruitment; apply online at ctet.nic.in

By: | Published: February 18, 2019 6:05 PM

CTET 2019: Teacher recruitment aspirants can apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test at ctet.nic.in now. Check details notification for more information on the official website.

CTET 2019, ctet 2019 notification, ctet 2019 notification pdf, ctet 2019 form, ctet 2019 syllabus, ctet 2019 online apply, ctet 2019 news, ctet 2019 notification pdf in hindi, ctet 2019 date, ctet 2019 admit card, ctet exam date, ctet syllabus, ctet online application, cbse exam date 2019, CBSE ctet 2019, teacher recruitment, jobs newsCTET 2019 July exam notification!

CTET 2019 notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had activated the online application process for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) at ctet.nic.in earlier this month. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the same now to apply for the same. The CTET 2019 notification has been released in a PDF format and it includes the exam date, syllabus for both Paper I and II along with the steps that candidates can follow to apply online and submit their forms in order to take part in the recruitment process.

CTET is conducted every year for the recruitment of Primary Stage teachers (Class I to V) and Elementary Stage teachers (Class VI to VIII). According to the official notification, “The dates for downloading admit card will be available on CTET website for latest updates, please visit CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in.” Candidates can check the below mentioned details to know more.

CTET 2019 notification: Important dates-

  • Online application process starts: February 5, 2019
  • Online application process ends: March 5, 2019 upto 5 PM
  • Last date for payment of application Fees: March 8, 2019 before 3.30 PM
  • Period for online correction: March 14, 2019 to March 20, 2019
  • Date of CTET 2019 examination: July 7, 2019

CTET 2019 notification: Syllabus for Paper I and Paper II-

Paper I (for classes 1 to V) Primary Stage

1. Child Development and Pedagogy (30 Questions)
– Child Development (Primary School Child)
– Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs
– Learning and Pedagogy

2. Language I (30 Questions)
– Language Comprehension
– Pedagogy of Language Development

3. Language – II (30 Questions)
– Comprehension
– Pedagogy of Language Development

4. Mathematics (30 Questions)

5. Environmental Studies (30 Questions)

Paper II (for classes VI to VIII) Elementary Stage

1. Child Development and Pedagogy (30 Questions)
– Child Development (Elementary School Child)
– Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs
– Learning and Pedagogy

2. Language I (30 Questions)
– Language Comprehension
– Pedagogy of Language Development

3. Language-II (30 Questions)
– Comprehension
– Pedagogy of Language Development

4. Mathematics and Science (60 Questions)
– Mathematics: Number System, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Data handling and Pedagogical issues.
– Science: Food, Materials, The World of the Living, Moving Things People and Ideas, How things work, Natural Phenomena, Natural Resources and Pedagogical issues.

5. Social Studies/Social Sciences (60 Questions)
– History
– Geography
– Social and Political Life
– Pedagogical issues

CTET 2019 notification: How to Apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET – www.ctet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on “Apply Online”
Step 3: Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No
Step 4: Upload Scanned Images of latest Photograph and Signature
Step 5: Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card
Step 6: Print Confirmation page for record and future reference

Note: For more information about CTET July 2019 examination, candidates can visit the official website of the same to check the detailed notification.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. CTET 2019 notification: Check syllabus, exam date other details for teacher recruitment; apply online at ctet.nic.in
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition