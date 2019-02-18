CTET 2019 notification: Check syllabus, exam date other details for teacher recruitment; apply online at ctet.nic.in

CTET 2019 July exam notification!

CTET 2019 notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had activated the online application process for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) at ctet.nic.in earlier this month. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the same now to apply for the same. The CTET 2019 notification has been released in a PDF format and it includes the exam date, syllabus for both Paper I and II along with the steps that candidates can follow to apply online and submit their forms in order to take part in the recruitment process.

CTET is conducted every year for the recruitment of Primary Stage teachers (Class I to V) and Elementary Stage teachers (Class VI to VIII). According to the official notification, “The dates for downloading admit card will be available on CTET website for latest updates, please visit CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in.” Candidates can check the below mentioned details to know more.

CTET 2019 notification: Important dates-

Online application process starts: February 5, 2019

Online application process ends: March 5, 2019 upto 5 PM

Last date for payment of application Fees: March 8, 2019 before 3.30 PM

Period for online correction: March 14, 2019 to March 20, 2019

Date of CTET 2019 examination: July 7, 2019

CTET 2019 notification: Syllabus for Paper I and Paper II-

Paper I (for classes 1 to V) Primary Stage

1. Child Development and Pedagogy (30 Questions)

– Child Development (Primary School Child)

– Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs

– Learning and Pedagogy

2. Language I (30 Questions)

– Language Comprehension

– Pedagogy of Language Development

3. Language – II (30 Questions)

– Comprehension

– Pedagogy of Language Development

4. Mathematics (30 Questions)

5. Environmental Studies (30 Questions)

Paper II (for classes VI to VIII) Elementary Stage

1. Child Development and Pedagogy (30 Questions)

– Child Development (Elementary School Child)

– Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs

– Learning and Pedagogy

2. Language I (30 Questions)

– Language Comprehension

– Pedagogy of Language Development

3. Language-II (30 Questions)

– Comprehension

– Pedagogy of Language Development

4. Mathematics and Science (60 Questions)

– Mathematics: Number System, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Data handling and Pedagogical issues.

– Science: Food, Materials, The World of the Living, Moving Things People and Ideas, How things work, Natural Phenomena, Natural Resources and Pedagogical issues.

5. Social Studies/Social Sciences (60 Questions)

– History

– Geography

– Social and Political Life

– Pedagogical issues

CTET 2019 notification: How to Apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET – www.ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “Apply Online”

Step 3: Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No

Step 4: Upload Scanned Images of latest Photograph and Signature

Step 5: Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card

Step 6: Print Confirmation page for record and future reference

Note: For more information about CTET July 2019 examination, candidates can visit the official website of the same to check the detailed notification.