CTET 2019: From exam date, syllabus to examination centre, all about Central Teacher Eligibility Test

All About July CTET 2019!

CTET July 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on July 7, 2019 across different centres in the country. Candidates who have registered themselves for the examination need to know certain information that is important to know in order to appear for the paper. Only 3 months are left for the aspirants to prepare for the test. CTET is conducted annually by the CBSE to select candidates for the appointment of teachers for Primary Stage (classes 1 to V) and Elementary Stage (classes VI to VIII). Candidates should successfully all the criteria laid by the board in order to appear for the test.

CTET 2019 Exam Date:

CTET exam date: July 7, 2019

Download Admit card: As and when the website says

Declaration of results: Within 6 days from the date of examination

Time Schedule for Paper I- Starts at 9.30 AM and will end at 12 PM

Time Schedule for Paper II- Starts at 2 PM and will end at 4.30 PM

CTET 2019 Exam Center

CTET 2019 Syllabus:

Paper I- (for classes 1 to V) Primary Stage

I. Child Development and Pedagogy

a) Child Development (Primary School Child)– The concept of development and its relationship with learning, Influence of Heredity & Environment, Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers), Concepts of child-centred and progressive education, Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence, Language & Thought, Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice, The distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice

b) Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs– Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived, Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’etc., Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners

c) Learning and Pedagogy– How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance, Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning, Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’, Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process, Cognition & Emotions, Motivation and learning, Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental

II. Language I

a) Language Comprehension: Reading unseen passages – two passages one prose or drama and one poem with questions on comprehension, inference, grammar and verbal ability (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative or discursive)

b) Pedagogy of Language Development: Learning and acquisition, Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders, Language Skills, Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing, Remedial Teaching

III. Language – II

a) Comprehension: Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with question on comprehension, grammar and verbal ability

b) Pedagogy of Language Development– Learning and acquisition, Principles of language Teaching, Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool, Language Skills, Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing, Remedial Teaching

IV. Mathematics

a) Content– Geometry, Shapes & Spatial Understanding, Numbers, Addition and Subtraction, Multiplication, Division, Measurement, Weight, Time, Volume, Patterns, Money

b) Pedagogical issues– Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking; understanding children’s thinking and reasoning patterns and strategies of making meaning and learning, Place of Mathematics in Curriculum, Problems of Teaching, Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching

V. Environmental Studies

a) Content– Family and Friends: Relationships, Work and Play, Animals and Plants, Food, Shelter, Water, Travel, Things We Make and Do

b) Pedagogical Issues– Concept and scope of EVS, Significance of EVS, integrated EVS, Environmental Studies & Environmental Education, Learning Principles, Approaches of presenting concepts, Activities, Discussion, Teaching material/Aids, Problems

Paper II (for classes VI to VIII) Elementary Stage

I. Child Development and Pedagogy

a) Child Development (Elementary School Child)- Concept of development and its relationship with learning, Principles of the development of children, Influence of Heredity & Environment, Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers), Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives, Concepts of child-centered and progressive education, Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence, Multi-Dimensional Intelligence, Language & Thought, Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice, Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc., Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice, Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement.

b) Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs- Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived, Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc., Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners

c) Learning and Pedagogy- How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance, Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning, Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’, Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process, Cognition & Emotions, Motivation and learning, Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental.

II. Language I

a) Language Comprehension: Reading unseen passages- two passages one prose or drama and one poem with questions on comprehension, inference, grammar and verbal ability (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative or discursive)

b) Pedagogy of Language Development- Learning and acquisition, Principles of language Teaching, Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool, Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form; Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders, Language Skills, Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing, Teaching- learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom, Remedial Teaching.

III. Language-II

a) Comprehension- Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with question on comprehension, grammar and verbal ability

b) Pedagogy of Language Development- Learning and acquisition, Principles of language Teaching, Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool, Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form; Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders, Language Skills, Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing, Teaching – learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of theclassroom, Remedial Teaching

IV. Mathematics and Science

(i) Mathematics

Number System- Knowing our Numbers, Playing with Numbers, Whole Numbers, Negative Numbers and Integers, Fractions

Algebra- Introduction to Algebra, Ratio and Proportion

Geometry- Basic geometrical ideas (2-D), Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D), Symmetry: (reflection), Construction (using Straight edge Scale, rotractor, compasses), Mensuration, Data handling.

b) Pedagogical issues- Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking, Place of Mathematics in Curriculum, Language of Mathematics, Community Mathematics, Evaluation, Remedial Teaching, Problem of Teaching.

(ii) Science

Food- Sources of food, Components of food, Cleaning food

Materials- Materials of daily use

The World of the Living

Moving Things People and Ideas

How things work- Electric current and circuits, Magnets

Natural Phenomena

Natural Resources

b) Pedagogical issues- Nature & Structure of Sciences, Natural Science/Aims & objectives, Understanding & Appreciating Science, Approaches/Integrated Approach,

Observation/Experiment/Discovery (Method of Science), Innovation, Text Material/Aids Evaluation – cognitive/psychomotor/affective, Problems, Remedial Teaching

V. Social Studies/Social Sciences

History- When, Where and How; The Earliest Societies, The First Farmers and Herders, The First Cities, Early States, New Ideas, The First Empire, Contacts with Distant lands, Political Developments, Culture and Science, New Kings and Kingdoms, Sultans of Delhi, Architecture, Creation of an Empire, Social Change, Regional Cultures, The Establishment of Company Power, Rural Life and Society, Colonialism and Tribal Societies, The Revolt of 1857-58, Women and reform, Challenging the Caste System, The Nationalist Movement, India After Independence.

b) Pedagogical issues- Concept & Nature of Social Science/Social Studies, Class Room Processes, activities and discourse, Developing Critical thinking, Enquiry/Empirical Evidence, Problems of teaching Social Science/Social Studies, Sources – Primary & Secondary, Projects Work, Evaluation