CTET 2019 December notification to be out soon! CBSE releases exam date

CTET 2019 December exam notification!

CTET 2019 December notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the 13th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in the month of December. While the official notification for the same will be released soon by the board on the official website, the exam date has already been announced. According to CBSE, the CTET December 2019 exam will be conducted on December 8. The test will be conducted in 20 languages in 110 cities across the country.

Candidates need to note that the notification or the information bulletin containing all the details about the exam like the syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in on August 19. All interested candidates will be able to fill the online application from August 19 itself. The last date for filling the online application will be September 18 and candidates can pay the application fees up to September 23 till 3.30 pm.