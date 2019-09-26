CTET 2019 last date for registration extended again | Check details

CTET 2019 last date for registration!

CTET 2019 last date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the second time this month has extended the last date for registration of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) at ctet.nic.in. Candidates who are yet to fill the form can rush to the official website of CTET now and fill the online form. CBSE had issued a notification earlier saying that the last date for application was extended till September 25. The same has now been extended again for the second time till September 30. Once the application forms have been filled, candidates will be able to pay the application fees till October 3, 2019.

Here is what the latest notice issued by CBSE says –

“It is hereby informed that due to administrative reasons, the last date for submitting online application has been extended till 30-09-2019 (Monday) and the fee can be paid upto 03-10-2019 (Thursday) till 15.30 PM. Online correction in particulars of application form will be available from 04-10-2019 (Friday) to 10-10-2019 (Thursday). No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date.”

CTET 2019 Exam Date

Candidates who successfully fill the application form will be able for the 13th edition Central Teacher Eligibility Test examination that is set to take place on December 8, 2019 (Sunday).

ALSO READ | CTET December 2019 exam: Check syllabus and How to Apply here

CTET 2019: Eligibility Criteria

For Primary Stage – Teacher for Classes I-V: Candidates should have qualified their Senior Secondary Examination with at least 50% marks. They should also have passed or are appearing their final year examination of 2-year Diploma in Elementary examination.

For Elementary Stage – Teacher for Classes VI-VIII: Candidates should have qualified their Bachelor’s degree or are appearing for their final year 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education examination.