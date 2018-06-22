CTET 2018: Update for Central Teacher Eligibility Test aspirants – All you need to know

CTET 2018: As of now, there has been no update if the change in the date of the CTET 2018 Registration Process will impact the CTET 2018 Exam dates.

CTET 2018: Candidates preparing to register themselves for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will have to wait further as CTET 2018 Registration Process has been delayed. According to a report by CNN News18, the CBSE cited that delay in the process has taken place due to ‘Administrative Reasons’. The online registration for CTET 2018 was scheduled to begin on Friday, June 22. However, the Board released an official notification stating, ‘Submission of online application form for CTET-2018 is delayed due to administrative reasons.’ The notification further read, ‘Next date will be notified shortly. Candidates may visit CTET website regularly for updates.’

The Board is scheduled to organise the 11th Edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test i.e. CTET 2018 Examination on Sunday, September 16 2018 for a candidate to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for class 1 to 8. The examination will be divided in two slots viz Paper-II (from 9:30 AM to 12 PM) and Paper-I (from 2 PM to 4:30 PM). The CTET 2018 registration will be online on CTET official website, www.ctet.nic.in.

As of now, there has been no update if the change in the date of the CTET 2018 Registration Process will impact the CTET 2018 Exam dates.

The CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT’s of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi. Schools that are owned and managed by the State Government/local bodies and aided schools shall consider the TET conducted by the State Government. However, a State Government can also consider the CTET if it decides not to conduct the State TET.