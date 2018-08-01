CTET 2018 online application starts today: Know how to apply at ctet.nic.in, check guidelines, key details issued by CBSE

CTET 2018 online application: CTET will be conducted in 22 languages across 92 cities in India.

CTET 2018 online application: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to start the online application for Central Teacher Eligibility Test at ctet.nic.in today. Aspirants who wish to apply can visit the official website of the same do so do. CBSE conducts the Teacher Eligibility Test on behalf of the Ministry of Human Resource Development. The online application was scheduled to start on June 22 earlier, however, due to some administrative reasons the same was postponed to today. According to recent developments, CTET will be conducted in 22 languages across 92 cities in India. While the online application will start today, the same will end on August 27 and aspirants can pay the fees for the same till August 30, before 3.30 pm.

CTET 2018: Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to keep in mind-

How to apply:

STEP 1: Log on to CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in.

STEP 2: Go to the link “Apply Online” and open the same.

STEP 3: Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No.

STEP 4: Upload Scanned Images of latest Photograph and Signature

STEP 5: Pay examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card

STEP 6: Print Confirmation page for record and future reference.

Important Dates:

Submission of On-line application: August 1, 2018 to August 27, 2018

Last Date for submission of online application form: August 27, 2018 upto 17.00

Last Date for submission of fee through E-challan or Debit/Credit Card: August 30, 2018 before 3.30 PM

Final verification of payment of fee by the candidates: September 4, 2018

Exam Pattern:

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

There will be two papers of CTET: (i) Paper I will be for a person who intents to be a teacher for classes I to V; (ii) Paper II will be for a person who intents to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Note: A person who intents to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II).

Paper Structure for Paper 1:

(i) Child Development and Pedagogy: 30 MCQs for 30 Marks

(ii) Language I (compulsory): 30 MCQs for 30 Marks

(iii) Language II (compulsory): 30 MCQs for 30 Marks

(iv) Mathematics: 30 MCQs for 30 Marks

(v) Environmental Studies: 30 MCQs for 30 Marks

Paper Structure for Paper 2:

(i) Child Development & Pedagogy(compulsory): 30 MCQs for 30 Marks

(ii) Language I (compulsory): 30 MCQs for 30 Marks

(iii) Language II (compulsory): 30 MCQs for 30 Marks

(iv) Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher): 60 MCQs for 60 Marks

(v) Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher): 60 MCQs for 60 Marks