CTET 2018 notification: Important update for Central Teacher Eligibility Test aspirants, check details at ctet.nic.in

CTET 2018 notification: After much anticipation and speculation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally released the notification for this year’s Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) at ctet.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website after June 22 and do so then. Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar took to his social media account today to share some information about the same. The minister wrote, “CTET examination will be conducted in all Indian languages as was being conducted earlier. I have already directed @cbseindia29 to conduct the examination in all the 20 languages as was being done earlier.”

In another tweet, he mentioned the 20 languages in which the exam would be conducted. “#CTET examination will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Garo, Gujarati, Kanada, Khasi, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Tibetan & Urdu @cbseindia29,” Javadekar wrote.

Mentioned below are the other details that candidates need to know about CTET 2018:-

CTET online application begins: June 22, 2018 (Friday)

CTET online application ends: July 17, 2018 (Thursday)

Last date to pay CTET fees: July 21, 2018 (Saturday) before 3.30.p.m

Date of Examination: September 12, 2018 (Sunday)

CTET 2018: How to apply-

STEP 1: Log on to CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in.

STEP 2: Go to the link “Apply Online” and open the same.

STEP 3: Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No.

STEP 4: Upload Scanned Images of latest Photograph and Signature

STEP 5: Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card

STEP 6: Print Confirmation page for the record and future reference

CTET 2018: Exam Pattern-

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

There will be two papers of CTET.

(i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

(ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Note: A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II).

For more details visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in or simply check the detailed notification of the same at https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=117&iii=Y.