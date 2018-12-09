CTET 2018: Central Teacher Eligibility Test today; from answer key, exam timing to result, check details here

CTET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is successfully conducting the much awaited Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today, ie. December 9.

CTET answer key along with the OMR sheet will be displayed on the official website.

CTET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is successfully conducting the much awaited Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today, ie. December 9. The exam that is being conducted for the recruitment and training of teachers is being conducted across 92 cities in the country in twenty different languages. The paper has conducted in two phases, where the paper II was conducted from 9.30 AM to 12 PM and Paper I is being conducted from 2 PM to 4.30 PM.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted to bring forward a national standard and benchmark for the quality of teacher that is needed in the recruitment process. It also determines the minimum qualification that a candidate needs to be eligible for their appointment as a teacher. Mentioned below are some details that candidates need to note.

CTET 2018: Exam date and timing-

Exam date- December 9, 2018
Exam timing- Paper II- 9.30 AM to 12 PM: 2.30 Hrs
Paper I- 2 PM to 4.30 PM: 2.30 Hrs

CTET 2018: Answer Key-

According to the details mentioned on the official notification of the central examination, the answer key of CTET along with the OMR sheet will be displayed on the official website. The news for the same will also be issued by the board in all the leading newspapers. Once the same has been released by CBSE, candidates can download the same from the website. They can also seek the photocopy of their CTET OMR sheet by paying a sum amount of Rs 500 per OMR sheet by way of Demand draft it has to be paid in favor of Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education drawn on any Nationalized Bank and payable at Delhi.

CTET 2018: Declaration of results-

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test results will be declared within six weeks from the date of conduct of the examination. Candidates need to note that the validity period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result for all categories.

