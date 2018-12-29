CTET 2018: Central Teacher Eligibility Test answer key released

CTET answer key 2018: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) answer key has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at ctet.nic.in. The exam was conducted on December 9, 2018.

The candidates can download the scanned copies of the OMR sheets and see the answer keys. The answer keys can also be challenged through the official website of CTET.

The CTET 2018 exam had two paper and was held across 2144 centres across the country. Around 17 lakh candidates appeared for it.

CTET 2018: How to access the answer key:

– Go to the ctet.nic.in – the official site of CTET

– The link of the answer keys and scanned images of OMR sheets are provided at the bottom of the home page

– Log in with your Roll Number and date of birth

– Access the answer keys

CTET 2018: To challenge the Answer Keys:

– Go to the ctet.nic.in – the official site of CTET

– The link of challenging the answer keys has been provided in the bottom of the page

– Log in with your Roll Number and date of birth