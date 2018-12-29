CTET 2018: Central Teacher Eligibility Test answer key released

By: | Updated: December 29, 2018 3:06 PM

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) answer key has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at ctet.nic.in. The exam was conducted on December 9, 2018.

CTET 2018: Central Teacher Eligibility Test answer key released

CTET answer key 2018: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) answer key has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at ctet.nic.in. The exam was conducted on December 9, 2018.

The candidates can download the scanned copies of the OMR sheets and see the answer keys. The answer keys can also be challenged through the official website of CTET.

The CTET 2018 exam had two paper and was held across 2144 centres across the country. Around 17 lakh candidates appeared for it.

CTET 2018: How to access the answer key:

– Go to the ctet.nic.in – the official site of CTET
– The link of the answer keys and scanned images of OMR sheets are provided at the bottom of the home page
– Log in with your Roll Number and date of birth
– Access the answer keys

CTET 2018: To challenge the Answer Keys:

– Go to the ctet.nic.in – the official site of CTET
– The link of challenging the answer keys has been provided in the bottom of the page
– Log in with your Roll Number and date of birth

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. CTET 2018: Central Teacher Eligibility Test answer key released
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition