CTET 2018: CBSE announces registration date, check details here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to commence online registration for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) very soon. In an official statement, the CBSE confirmed that the registration would start from on August 1. Earlier the CTET 2018 registration was expected to begin from on June 22, 2018, however, it was delayed because of administrative reasons.

“The next date will be notified shortly. All the aspiring candidates may watch the CTET Website for the date,” the official notification had said at the time.

The CTET is scheduled to be held on September 16. A large number of candidates will apply for central government schools (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools that are under the administrative control of Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, NCT of Delhi and Lakshadweep.

Earlier, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar asked the board to continue organising the CTET in the 20 languages as was done previously. His direction had come after CBSE’s decision to remove 17 languages that included Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali and Gujarati from the list of options for the exam.

In the meantime, CBSE announced UGC NET 2018 result on Tuesday which was conducted on July 8. Close to 3929 candidates were chosen for both JRF and Assistant Professor, even as 55872 candidates qualified for recruitment to Assistant Professor’s post.