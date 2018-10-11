CSPDCL Recruitment 2018: Notification issued for 670 jobs – Check details at cspdcl.co.in

Applicants looking to apply must have a graduation degree.

Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) has issued notification for posts of 670 Data Entry Operators. Applications have been invited for CSPDCL Bastar, CSPDCL Ambikapur, Bilaspur, CSPDCL Raipur, CSPTCL and Durg – Rajnandagaon.

Those looking to apply may do so through CSPHCL official website cspdcl.co.in. Last date to apply online is November 5.

Eligibility

Applicants looking to apply must have a graduation degree. He/she must also have Diploma in Data Entry Operator/Programming of at least one year and have 5,000 key depressions per hour in Hindi and English.

Age limit

The minimum age limit for jb is 18 years, while the maximum needed age limit is 35 years.

Application procedure

Those looking to apply will have to fulfill the eligibility criteria. They may apply online through CSPDCL official website. Candidates may find application link under the recruitment section on the home page.

Candidates must check the advertisement link for each CSPDCL and then start applying.

Please note that the application fee for general category and OBC category candidates is Rs 700 and for Sc, ST category it is Rs 500.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to undergo two rounds – Written Test and Skill Test. The written test will be of 200 marks, duration for which would be three hours. As many as total 200 questions will be there. The question paper will be both in Hindi as well as in English.