CSIR UGC-NET 2021: NTA declares CSIR UGC-NET June Result, check details here

CSIR UGC-NET June 2021 Result: The results for joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2021 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The results are available on the official website and students who had appeared for the exam can access the results by logging into csirnet.nta.nic.in.



The answer key for the exam was released in February and candidates had time from February 22 to February 25, to raise objections till 9 pm. The CSIR NET 2021 exam was conducted this year on January 29 and February 15, 16, and 17, 2022.

The exam for CSIR UGC-NET 2021 was conducted for five subjects at 339 centres across 172 cities. The exam was conducted via Computer Based Test (CBT) mode that was done in six shifts.

There were 159,82 candidates that had appeared for the exam, out of which 40,963 had applied for Lectureship/Assistant Professor and 118,861 had applied for JRF.

Steps on how to check CSIR UGC-NET 2021 results-

Go to the official website of csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Once the homepage opens, click on the ‘Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 score card’ link.

Users can log in by entering the application number, Date Of Birth and security pin.

As soon as you click submit, the result will be displayed on your screen.

Save the result on your desktop and take a printout for future reference.

After the final results are declared by CSIR, the certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued by the NTA.