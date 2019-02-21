CSIR NET June 2019: Applications invited for various posts – apply at csirhrdg.res.in

CSIR NET June 2019: The CSIR Net exam is held in the fields.

CSIR NET June 2019: Here’s good news for candidates planning to appear for the National Eligibility Test (NET) for posts of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has issued applications for these posts, for which candidates may apply from February 25 at the official website csirhrdg.res.in.

While the last date to apply is March 18, the exam will be held on June 16. The CSIR Net exam is held in the fields of Earth, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Atmospheric, Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences.

Applicants must have done “MSc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/BPharma/MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD),” the notification said.

The notification further said that the upper age limit for JRF is 28 years of age as on January 1, 2019. For posts of the lectureship, there is no upper age limit. It also must be noted that candidates in general category are required to pay Rs. 1000 for exam fees (OBC candidates will have to pay Rs 500 and Rs. 250 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates).

“The stipend of a JRF selected through CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) will be Rs.25,000/ p.m (under revision) for the first two years. In addition, the annual contingent grant of Rs.20,000/- per fellow will be provided to the University / Institution. The Fellowship will be governed by terms and conditions of CSIR, UGC or Research Scheme, as applicable,” the notice further read.