CSIR-NET aspirant? Here’s your last chance to change exam city; check how to apply at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Updated: Oct 20, 2020 5:55 PM

The CSIR-UGC NET 2020, which was scheduled for June, will take place next month.

CSIR UGC NET 2020: After multiple delays due to coronavirus lockdowns, the National Testing Agency has finally declared the schedule of the CSIR-UGC NET 2020 exams. The exams, which are conducted across India, to check the eligibility of the candidates for the lectureship will be conducted next month. According to the NTA officials, the new dates of the CSIR-UGC NET 2020 are November 19, 21, and 26. The CSIR-UGC NET exams were originally scheduled to take place in June this year, but the authorties had postponed the exams due to a spike in Covid-19 infections.

In the latest update for the CSIR-NET aspirants, the NTA is giving one final chance to candidates to change the name of the city in which they wish to appear for the exams. According to a report by the Indian Express, the change window will be active for the candidates till 11:50 pm on October 20th i.e. today. Those who wish to change the name of the exam city, they can do so by logging on csirnet.nta.nic.in till today before midnight.

CSIR UGC NET 2020: How to make changes in the exam city
Step 1: Keep your credentials ready and log on to csirnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: You will see a column with the title ‘correction form’
Step 3: Now log on to the site csirnet.nta.nic.in with the aforementioned credentials.
Final step: Now you will be able to change the name of the exam city. Click submit.

The CSIR-UGC NET 2020, which was scheduled for June, will take place next month. It consists of three parts, which will have multiple choice questions, general aptitude, and subject-specific questions. The successful candidate of the CSIR-UGC NET 2020 can apply for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and can work as an assistant professor in the universities across India. 

