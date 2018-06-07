CSIR NEERI Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for various posts; check how to apply at www.neeri.res.in

CSIR-NEERI come under the domain of Union Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) has invited applications for 13 posts, which include Senior Scientist, Scientist among others. Eligible candidates have to apply through online mode and send the hard copy of the filled online form to the CSIR-NEERI.

Candidates can apply online through the official website of the organization, www.neeri.res.in.

The last date to apply is June 15 2018, and send the online filled application to the Director, CSIR National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Nehru Marg, Nagpur – 440020 latest by June 29, 2018.

For Scientist post (6 posts)

Pay Matrix Level-11, Entry Level Pay Rs. 67700/- plus usual allowances like DA, HRA, Transport Allowance etc.

Essential Qualification: M.E./ M.Tech OR Ph.D (Science/Engg) Thesis Submitted. Discipline/Area: Environmental Engineering/ Environmental Science/ Water Resources

Experience in the area of waste water treatment advance processes/ Waste Water treatment plant Design/ Air pollution, Source apportionment studies/ Sensor-based monitoring, Control system design/ Environmental ecological flow modelling/ atmospheric modelling including Ocean, River, ecosystem, Climate change and sustainability

For Senior Scientist/ Principal Scientist (3 posts)

For Sr. Scientist: Pay Matrix Level-12, Entry Level Pay Rs. 78800/- For Principal Scientist: Pay Matrix Level-13, Entry Level Pay Rs. 123100/- plus usual allowances like DA, HRA, Transport Allowance etc.

Essential Qualification: For Sr. Scientist:Ph.D ( Engg.) OR Ph.D (Science) with 2 years experience, For Principal Scientist: Ph.D ( Engg/Science) with 3 years experience Discipline/Area: Environmental Science & Engg./ Environmental Science/ Environmental Planning/ Urban Planning

Experience in Water and Waste Water treatment technologies development, Solid Waste technology development/ Air Pollution modelling and prediction/ Source apportionment.

For Senior Scientist/Principal Scientist (2 posts)

For Sr Scientist: Pay Matrix Level-12, Entry Level Pay Rs 78800/- For Principal Scientist: Pay Matrix-13, Entry Level Pay Rs 123100/- plus usual allowances like: DA, HRA, Transport Allowances etc.

For Senior Scientist: Ph.D (Science) with 2 years experience For Principal Scientist : Ph.D (Science) with 3 years experience Discipline/Area: Life Sciences/Microbiology/Bio-technology

Experience in industrial bio-technologies/product development and patents in waste to fuels, bio-waste conversion

For Principal Scientist (1 post)

Pay Matrix Level-13, Entry Level Pay Rs 123100/- plus usual allowances like: DA, HRA, Transport Allowance etc.

PhD (Science) with 3 Years Experience Discipline/Area: Physics/Chemistry

Experience in Materials Development and Product Development for Technology/Patents/Technology Demonstration

For Senior Principal Scientist (1 post)

Pay Matrix Level-13A, Entry Level Pay Rs 131100/- plus usual allowance like DA, HRA, Transport Allowance etc.

PhD (Science /Engg) with 6 years experience Discipline/Area: Environmental Science/Environmental Engg

Experience in Environmental Monitoring, Management, CRZ, EIA, EC studies, Solid Waste Management, Air Pollution (must have demonstrated managerial experience for EIA/EC Processes as co-coordinator or FAEs ).