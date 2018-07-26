CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert for Technical Officer, Technical Assistant and Technician

CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018

CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018: CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) has invited applications for recruitment to several posts of Technical Officer, Technical Assistant and Technician. Those willing candidates who want to apply can do so through prescribed format on or before August 16, 2018.

CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018 Important Dates:-

Date of commencement of application: July 16, 2018

Closing date for submission of online application: August 16, 2018

Closing date for submission of hard copy of application: August 31, 2018

CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018 vacancy details:-

1. Technical Officer- 3 Posts

2. Technical Assistant – 5 Posts

3. Technician- 6 Posts

CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018 Educational qualifications:-

1. Technical Officer (IT) – For ‘Technical Officer (IT)” a candidate needs to have a degree of MCA including integrated degree with 55 per cent Marks after 1st class B.Sc./BCA or B.E./B.Tech with 55 per cent marks in Computer Science/Information Technology.

2. Technical Officer (Research Planning and Project Monitoring) – For this post, a candidate needs to have a degree of MBA in Marketing with 55 per cent Marks after 1st class B.Sc./BCA.

3. Technical Officer (Electronics/Instrumentation) – For this post, an applicant needs to have a degree of B.E./B.Tech. or equivalent with 55 per cent Marks in Electronics/Instrumentation Engineering.

4. Technical Assistant- For this post, an applicant should be a first-class diploma holder in Mechanical/Automobile Engineering/Tech of at least 3 years full-time duration in case of lateral admission in Diploma Course or its equivalent with experience of two years in the relevant area/field.

5. Technician- For this post, an applicant should be an SSC/10th pass with 55 per cent marks plus ITI certificate and National/State Trade Certificate or 2 years full-time experience or 2 years full-time experience as an apprentice training from a recognized institution in Electrician trade.

CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018 Age limit:-

1.Technical Officer: 30 years

2. Technical Assistant/ Technician: 28 years

Salary for CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018:-

1. Technical Officer- Entry Pay Level: 7 (Rs. 44900-142400)

2. Technical Assistant – Entry Pay Level: 6 (Rs. 35400-112400)

3. Technician- Entry Pay Level: 2 (Rs. 19900-63200)

How to apply for CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2018:-

The willing candidates can apply through the online mode on or before August 16, 2018. After submission of online application, an applicant needs to submit the hard copy of application form to the following address- To the CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, IIP Mohkampur, Haridwar Road, Dehradun-248005, Uttrakhand latest by 31 August 2018.