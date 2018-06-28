CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee Recruitment: Job alert! Check how to apply

Vacancies are for number of posts.

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, a constituent establishment of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will conduct walk-in interview for a number of posts. These interviews will be conducted for recruitment in various research projects from July 2-6. The institute is looking to recruit a number of posts like Project Assistant / JRF / Junior Project Fellow / SRF / Project Associate.

“Panel of suitable candidates will also be made, which will be operative for a maximum period of one year from the date of interview or another interview to be conducted by the Institute for recruitment of similar positions in future, whichever is earlier”, the official notification said.

Vacancy details

A total of 77 posts are open for recruitment.

Candidates who wish to apply must have done B Tech. (Civil Engineering), B Arch, M.Sc. (Biotechnology), Diploma (Mechanical Engineering), Diploma (Civil Engineering), B. Tech. (Electronics/ Mechatronics Engineering), B.Tech. (Mechanical Engineering), B. Tech. (Computer Engineering), B. Tech. (Instrumentation Engineering), M.Sc. (Organic Chemistry) with minimum 55% marks + 2 yrs. Experience, M.Sc. (Zoology) with minimum 55% marks + 2 yrs. Experience, M.Sc. (Physical Chemistry ) with minimum 55% marks + 2 yrs. Experience, M.Sc./M. Tech. in Geology / Applied Geology, B. Tech. (Civil Engineering), B. Tech. (Computer Science), M. Tech. (Structural Engineering), M. Arch, M. Tech. (Structures), M. Tech. (Structures/ Geotech. Engineering), B. Tech. (Electronics/ Instrumentation), M.Sc. (Microbiology/ Environmental Science) M.Sc. (Chemistry) and MTech (Geophysics/ Applied Geophysics/ Geophysical Technology).