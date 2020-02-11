CSBC Recruitment: Exam schedule for Bihar Police Constable released; how to apply

CSBC Recruitment: Those candidates who are unable to collect their admit cards online, may collect it offline from February 21.

Candidates waiting for the written exam for the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar may note that the date of written test has been announced. Earlier scheduled for Jantuary 20, the exam will now be held on March 8 (Sunday). They may check their admit cards at the official website csbc.bih.nic.in from February 20 onwards.

The board has decided to conduct the exam in two shifts. While the first shift exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, the second exam of the day will be held from 2pm till 4 pm.

Here’s how candidates may download their admit cards

1. Candidates may first visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in

2. After logging onto the site, candidates may click on the link saying ‘download admit card’

3. Now, candidates may register their roll numbers as well as registration number

4. After this, admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Candidates may now download their admit cards

6. They may take a printout of the same for future use.

Applicants may note that at the time of the written exam, they are required bring their admit card at the venue, otherwise they won’t be allowed to sit for the test.

Last year in December, the Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) came out with a notification inviting applications for a large number of posts including Sub-Inspector (Enforcement) in the Transport Department. While, the process of filing application form was from December 8, 2019, and the last date to submit the same was January 6, 2020. BPSSC had issued the notification to fill up 212 posts.

While the minimum age of candidates required was 21, the maximum was 42. The age relaxation for reserved category candidates is applicable as per government norms.