CSBC Recruitment 2018: Bihar Police Constable 2017 result declared; check csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Recruitment 2018: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has declared the final result for the post of Constable in Bihar Police. The board had earlier invited application for 9900 vacant Constable posts in Bihar Police, online registration for which had begun on July 29, 2017. The candidates can check the results on the official website – csbc.bih.nic.in. They need to enter their roll number to access the result. The result list also carries the allotted district/unit.

Following the result declaration of Bihar Police result 2017, the candidates would now need to clear the physical fitness test. The candidates would be called for the physical fitness test in the ratio of 1:5. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of a candidate’s performance in the physical fitness test. More details are as follows:

Name of the organising board: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC)

Name of the post: Constable posts in Bihar Police

Number of posts: 9900

Official website: csbc.bih.nic.in

Education Qualification: Intermediate/higher secondary or Maulavi exam from Bihar Madarssa Board or Shashtri (with English)/ Acharya (without English) exam from Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board.

Age limit:

General category: 18 – 25 years

Selection process:

• A written test

• Physical efficiency test

Result status: Written test result announced

CSBC Recruitment 2018: How to check

Step 1) Log on to the official website – csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link “Candidates can view their result status using this link”

Step 3) A new webpage will appear

Step 4) Enter the roll number

Step 5) Submit the information

Step 6) The result will be displayed. Download and take a print of the same

All the best!