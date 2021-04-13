CSBC Bihar Police Constable Final Result out; Here’s how to check shortlisted candidates list and allotment process

Bihar Constable recruitment

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Update: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the final results for the recruitment of Police constables in Bihar. The constables will be positioned at Bihar Police, Special India Reserve Battalion, Bihar Military Police and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion.

A total of 23,533 candidates have made it to the final list. Candidates who appeared for the Physical Eligibility Test between December 7, 2020 and January 30, 2021 and on February 4 can check results at the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.Candidates need to put roll no, user name etc on the required field and check your roll number in the pdf of all other selected candidates

The announcement for the recruitment of police constables in Bihar was made in October 2019 for 11,888 vacancies and the written exams were held on January 12 and March 8. The PET was delayed due to the Covid situation. As many as 59, 402 candidates were eligible for PET.

The allotment period for “Senior Superintendent Police/Superintendent of Police and Samadeshta and equivalent will start from April 26 and conclude by May 25, 2021, said the official notification. Documents required for verification are ID Proof, Date of Birth certificate, Caste Certificate if required, Intermediate Certificate, nor creamy certificate if applicable etc.

More than 11 lakh candidates between the age group of 18 and 25 years(general category) applied and have cleared Class 12, HSC or equivalent examination for Bihar CBSC Police Constable Recruitment process in October and November 2019.