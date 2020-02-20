CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020: Hall ticket, admit card released; Check details

The Bihar Police Constable written examination is slated to take place on March 08, 2020 (Sunday) in two sessions (Representative image)

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the hall ticket or admit card for the recruitment of Bihar Police Constable written examination. The admit card has been released on the official website of the CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in. The exam is slated to take place on March 08, 2020. Previously, the Bihar Police Constable written examination was scheduled to be held on January 30, 2020, but was postponed.

Important dates-

Bihar Police Constable written examination- March 08, 2020

Exam details-

The Bihar Police Constable written examination is slated to take place on March 08, 2020 (Sunday) in two sessions- the Morning session and the Afternoon session.

The exam in the morning session will take place from 10 am to 12 noon while the written exam for the afternoon session will begin at 2 pm and will conclude at 4 pm.

Know how to download the admit card/ hall ticket:-

(1) The interested candidates need to visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.

(2) After visiting the website, one needs to click on the link- ‘download admit card’. The link is available on the homepage itself.

(3) On the new page, one needs to enter the relevant details such as registration ID or roll number, date of birth, etc.

(4) After entering the details, click on the submit button, a new page will appear on the screen.

(5) Now, one gets easy access to the admit card or hall ticket.

(6) Save and download the soft copy version of the admit card and take a print out of the same for future reference.

If a candidate fails to download admit card online, then he/ she needs to collect the hall ticket or admit card offline. In offline mode, the admit card will be available from February 21, 2020.

The admit card is an important document for the examination. One must carry the admit card or hall ticket otherwise, he/she will not be allowed to sit for the exam. Along with the admit card, one also needs to carry Aadhaar card or a Voter-id card.