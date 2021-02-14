CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2020: Exams from March 14; check number of posts, other details

Bihar constable recruitment (Representative Image)

CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2020: The Central Selection Board of Constable is holding a recruitment examination for constables at 8,415 vacant posts between March 14 and March 21. Candidates can get the admit card and exam centre list from the official website on February 25. Also, all covid-19 related dos and don’ts, exact time of the exam, along with norms of the exam centre will be mentioned in the hall ticket.

The first session will be conducted between 10 am to noon while the second session from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates will have to answer 100 questions in two hours and the exam will be of 10+2 level. Securing 30 per cent in the test is the passing criteria that will let them qualify for the Physical Efficiency Test.

Candidates who are not able to download admit card or call letter online can visit the office on March 10 and 11 during the working hours latest by 5 pm. If there is an error in the admit card, candidates have to inform the authorities about the sane.

The candidates have to attach passport size-coloured photographs to the admit card and also need to bring valid government identity cards to the exam hall for verification purposes.

BSBC released a notification for the recruitment of constables in November last year. The online application process lasted till December 14, 2020. Candidates between 18 and 25 years of age and with a minimum qualification of Class 12 will be eligible for applying to the post.

Category-wise vacancy details:

• General – 3489

• SC – 1307

• ST – 82

• EWS – 842

• Extremely Backward/OBC – 1470

• BC – 980

• BC (Female) – 245

All the selected candidates will be paid Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 (Level 3 pay scale)