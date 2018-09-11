CRY invites applications for 5 posts of research fellows

Leading child rights NGO CRY has invited applications for five posts of research fellows to explore various child issues.

The 10th edition of the year-long fellowship programme, called National Child Rights Research Fellowship, aims at providing an opportunity for independent researchers to work on various issues, including evidence on relationships between ethnicity, inequality and conflict as witnessed or experienced by children and exploration of relationships a child has with other children, community, state and family, CRY (Child Rights and You) said in a statement.

Up to five fellowships ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh will be awarded, the statement said.

The last date for submitting the application is September 30 and the names of selected researchers will be put up on CRY website in November, it said.

During the course, the researchers can develop and interpret themes on the basis of their experiences and ideas. Research findings will be made available to activists, academicians, development practitioners and general public, the statement said.