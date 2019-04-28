CRPF Vacancy 2019: Multiple Central Reserve Police Force posts on offer at crpf.gov.in | Check salary, other details

CRPF Vacancy 2019: The Central Reserve Police Force has invited applications for multiple numbers of posts at crpf.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of CRPF now to know more about the recruitment process and also apply for the same. The posts on offer are for Head Mistress, Teacher, and Aaya. It is to be noted that the post is only for Female Trained Teacher. Selected candidates will be assigned for the Nursery and KG classes of Montessary School of GC CRPF Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The nature of the job is purely contractual and can be renewed after a period of 11 months only. Check the details below to know more. CRPF Vacancy 2019: Post details Head Mistress: 1 Teacher: 04 Ayaa: 04 CRPF Vacancy 2019: Eligibility criteria and experience Head Mistress\/Teacher: Candidates should have completed that graduation from a recognized university along with an experience of a minimum of five years as a Nursery school teacher. Their age should be between 21 to 40 years. Aayaa: A candidate with a minimum fifth-grade pass or equivalent qualification will be eligible for this post. The age limit for the same is between 21 to 40 years. CRPF Vacancy 2019: Salary Head Mistress: Rs 8000\/per month Teacher: Rs 7000\/per month Aaya: Rs 5,500 \/per month CRPF Vacancy 2019: Where and how to apply: Applications for the posts will be accepted until 4 PM on May 10, 2019. Candidates can post their applications forms to the required address by visiting the official websites of CRPF. Applicants who are interested can directly come for the interview which is scheduled for May 20, 2019 at 11 AM. Any kind of correspondence by the CRPF will not be made to the candidates for the interview. Interested candidates are required to bring their original mark sheet along with experience certificates, two photocopies of the same, two passport size photos and resume. Last day of submission of form is on May 10, 2019. The selection process will be based on an interview which will be conducted on May 20, 2019.