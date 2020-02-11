CRPF Recruitment: Notification issued for 1,412 posts – salary up to Rs 81,000 | Check details

Published: February 11, 2020 4:30:09 PM

CRPF Recruitment: The written exam will be of three-hour duration.

crpf, crpf recruitmentCRPF Recruitment: As many as 1331 posts are for male candidates, while 81 posts are for females.

CRPF Recruitment: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a notification for recruitment to a number of posts. Applications have been invited for the posts of Head Constable GD in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is looking to fill up as many as 1412 posts. Candidates may apply at the official website crpf.gov.in

Of the above said posts, 1331 are for male candidates, while 81 posts are for females. While the application process is already on, the last date to apply is March 6. The written exam for the said post will be on April 19. Candidates who clear this exam, will also have to go through physical standards and medical category tests.

CRPF Recruitment: Age limit

The upper age of candidates must be 32, as on August 1, 2019.

CRPF Recruitment: Qualification needed

Candidates applying for these posts must at least be class 12 pass from any board/institute recognised by the government.

CRPF Recruitment: Exam pattern

The written exam will be of three-hour duration. There will be a total of 160 questions, each carrying 1 mark. Candidates are required to get 50 percent in aggregate in order to pass the exam. 45 percent mark will also be needed in each category to clear the exam. There will be a relaxation of five percent for reserved category candidates.

CRPF Recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will get the salary in the range of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100. Apart from this, candidates will also get additional allowances like HRA, DA, CCA among others.

Apart from the above said information, for any other info candidates may log on to the official website crpf.gov.in for more details.

