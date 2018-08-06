CRPF Recruitment Notification 2018: Central Reserve Police Force to recruit 139 constables in Chhattisgarh

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has brought out a notification for the appointment of 139 posts Constable (General Duty and Tradesman).

CRPF Recruitment Notification 2018: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has brought out a notification for the appointment of 139 posts Constable (General Duty and Tradesman). The posts are open for male and female candidates from Scheduled Tribe belonging from Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma & Naryanpur District of Chhattisgarh.

Out of the total 139 vacancies, there are total 18 vacancies in Bijapur, 24 in Dantewada, 13 in Narayanpur, 44 in Sukma for CT/GD. And for CT/Tradesmen, there are 5 vacancies in Bijapur, 14 in Dantewada, 2 in Narayanpur, 15 in Sukma.

CRPF Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed 10th class.

CRPF Age Limit: 18 to 28 years of age as of 01.08.2018

CRPF Physical Qualification: 1. Height: 153 cm for males, 140.5 cm for females

2. Race: 5kms of race should be completed in 24 minutes by male candidates, whereas, 1.6km should be completed by female candidates in 8 mins & 30 secs.

CRPF Technical Qualification: 1. Bugler- Playing of Bugle.

2. Cobbler – Having Knowledge of his Trade. Polishing of Shoes, handling of tools, cutting of leather, repair and stitching of shoes. Making of new shoes.

3. Cook – Cooking of Chapati & Rice Vegetable /Dal /Sambhar/ Idli etc. cooking of Meat/Fish /Egg/ Kheer.

4. Water Carrier – Washing of utensil, kneading of Atta for making chapattis and cutting of vegetable etc.

5. Safai Karmachari – Sweeping of floors, open area and cleaning of toilets, bathrooms etc

6. Barber- Handling of tools, hair cutting and shaving.

7. Washerman- Washing of clothes, Ironing of Khaki cotton Uniform, woollen and TC Uniform

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can report to the recruitment centre with a duly filled application form as per Performa. The application should be typewritten or handwritten on A4 size paper. The application should be accompanied by photocopies of required documents.

CRPF Exam Date:

1. Sports Stadium, Bijapur – 20.08.18-25.08.18 (for CT/GD) and 27.08.18-31.08.18 (for Tradesmen)

2. Police Lines, Karli, Dantewada – 20.08.18-25.08.18 (for CT/GD) and 27.08.18-31.08.18 (for Tradesmen)

3. 150 BN, CRPF Headquarters, Dornapal, Sukma 20.08.18-25.08.18 (for CT/GD) and 27.08.18-31.08.18 (for Tradesmen)

4. Shahkiya Balak Ucchatar Madhyamik Vidyalaya Ground, Narayanpur (also known as (Parade ground, Narayanpur)- 20.08.18-25.08.18 (for CT/GD) and 27.08.18-31.08.18 (for Tradesmen)

All the exams will be held from 7AM onwards