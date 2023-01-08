CRPF Recruitment 2023: Notification issued for 1,458 posts, salary up to Rs 92,300 – Check details

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued a notification inviting applications for the recruitment to several posts. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website of CRPF at crpfindia.com and crpf.nic.in.

Important dates:-

The submission of online application was started on January 04, 2023 while the last date to submit the application and fee payment is January 25, 2023. The admit card or hall ticket will be released on February 15, 2023. As per tentative schedule, the examination will take place from February 22-28, 2023.

Vacancy details:-

A total of 1,458 vacancies have been notified for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial). For Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno), 143 seats are there while 1,315 seats are there for Head Constable (Ministerial).

Salary:-

The pay level will be as per Seventh Pay Commission.

Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) : Pay level – 05; Pay matrix – Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300

Head Constable (Ministerial) : Pay level – 04; Pay matrix – Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100.

As per the notification, on selection, the candidate will get free accomodation, free medical facilities, free leave pass once in a year during leave and other allowances.

Age limit –

The minimum age of the willing applicants should be 18 years while maximum age limit is 25 years as on the closing date of application I.e. January 25, 2023. The applicant should be born between January 26, 1998 and January 25, 2005. However, as per the government norms, the age relaxation is there for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC, Ex Servicemen and other categories.

Educational qualification:-

The minimum qualification of the willing candidates should be 10+2 passed or any equivalent exam from a board or university recognised by the government.

Selection details:-

The selection process will consist of a computer based test (to be conducted in English and Hindi only), skill test, physical standard test, documents verification, and medical test.