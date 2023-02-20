CRPF Head Constable exam 2023: Admit Card released at crpf.gov.in, Check all details here

In what could be good news for candidates, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for Head Constable (Ministerial) recruitment exam 2023 today (Monday). Candidates may download their admit card from the official website crpf.gov.in. It will also release the admit cards for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) on February 22, 2023

Notably, the written exam will start from February 22, 2023, and continue till February 28, 2023 through the computer-based test (CBT) mode. Here’s how candidates can download their admission card:

1) Candidates may first visit the official website crpf.gov.in.

2) After reaching the home page, they may click on the link related to the Head Constable (Ministerial)’

3) They may now log in with the help of their username and password.

Also read: SSC Constable (GD) exams 2023: Answer key released – How to download at ssc.nic.in

4) Admit cards of candidates will now appear on the screen.

5) Candidates may now download the admit card.

6) Keep it safely with themselves for future use.

Importantly, all candidates, who are supposed to write examinations, are advised to carry a hard copy with themselves at the time of appearing for the exam. The recruitment process is being conducted to fill up 1,458 posts in the police force. Of these, 143 posts are for ASI (Steno) while the remaining for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts.

Earlier, the commission had invited the online application on January 4, 2023. The last date for submission of forms and exam fees was January 25, 2023. Candidates who are selected will get their salaries as per the seventh pay commission. Those who are selected will get free medical facilities, free accommodation, free leave pass one a year, among other facilities.

Also read: SSC cancels stenographer Grade C and D skill tests, fresh dates to be announced soon

The minimum age of candidates on January 25, 2023 should be 18 while the maximum age must be 25. Those looking to apply must be born between January 26, 1998 and January 25, 2005. Age relaxation will also be provided to candidates from SC/ST/OBC, Ex Servicemen and other categories, as per government norms. Candidates must at least be 10+2 pass out.