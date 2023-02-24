CRPF Admit Card 2023 out for Assistant Commandant Posts, Download at crpf.gov.in

CRPF Admit Card 2023 out for Assistant Commandant: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) recruitment examination-2021. The candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of CRPF – crpf.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the exams have been scheduled for Feb 28, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two parts – paper 1 – computer based test and paper 2 – written test. The candidates have been advised to download CRPF AC recruitment 2023 exam admit card from the official website followed by the easy steps given below.

CRPF Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of CRPF – crpf.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Admit Card for Assistant Commandant civil engineer’ flashing on the homepage

It will take you to the login page

Now, enter your credentials and click on the submit button

The CRPF admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download CRPF admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/81687/login.html

The candidates have been advised to download CRPF Admit Card 2023 and take a print of it to the exam centre. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without an admit card. The candidates have been advised to read all the instructions given in the admit card carefully.

Earlier, the admit cards for Head Constable (Ministerial) recruitment exam were released. The board has also announced that ASI Steno admit cards will be available on March 17. All candidates have been advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.