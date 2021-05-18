Credit Suisse India to ramp up IT headcount by over 1,000 this year

Over the past three years, Credit Suisse has hired 2,000 IT employees here to further enhance its in-house core capabilities centred mostly in Pune.

Swiss brokerage and investment bank Credit Suisse is hiring over 1,000 IT employees in the country this year, as part of establishing India as a global centre for its technology innovation.

Already employing over 2,000 IT professionals, India accounts for nearly 25 per cent of the bank’s global IT staff, making it the largest footprint of any Credit Suisse locations globally, the brokerage said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company employs more than 15,000 in the country and over 49,000 globally as of March. India headcount includes in-house employees as well as vendors, mainly based in Pune and Mumbai offices.

The new hires will comprise developers and engineers who have capabilities in emerging technologies like cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud computing, API development, machine learning and artificial intelligence, it said.

This year’s hiring plan highlights our continued commitment to India, particularly to Maharashtra, and supports our vision to establish our operations here as a global technological hub. “To support growth of our IT presence in India, we believe empowering our employees to lead global delivery and drive innovative solutions enhances value creation and productivity for the bank globally,” it said.

Over the years, Credit Suisse’s India IT team has successfully delivered new technology capability to the bank while maintaining a strong focus on system stability and security while maximising operational efficiency.

Credit Suisse India provides investment banking and brokerage services to entrepreneurs, companies and institutional investors, as well as wealth management services, apart from commercial banking services like foreign exchange and debt capital market products.