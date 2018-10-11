CPCL Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert for Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited aspirants

The candidates interested can apply for the position before or 8 October 2018. (Source:Website)

The Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited has announced job openings and is inviting engineers and other qualified applicants to apply for the vacant positions that are available. The candidates who are eligible can apply for the position by using the format that has been made available by CPCL. The candidates interested can apply for the position before or 8 October 2018.

The age limit for the position is 26 years.

Educational Qualifications for the posiitions are as follows:

1. Engineer (Metallurgy): Candidates are required to have a first class degree in Engineering/Technology in Metallurgy with a minimum of 60% marks in the aggregate of all the semesters during the course.

2. Engineer (Chemical): Candidates are required to have a first class degree in Engineering/Technology in Chemicals, Petroleum and Petrochemicals with a minimum of 60% marks in the aggregate of all the semesters during the course.

3. Engineer (Mechanical): Candidates are required to have a first class degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical with a minimum of 60% marks in the aggregate of all the semesters during the course.

4. Engineer (Civil): Candidates are required to have a first class degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil with a minimum of 60% marks in the aggregate of all the semesters during the course.

5. Engineer (Electrical): Candidates are required to have a first class degree in Engineering/Technology in Electrical/Electronics with a minimum of 60% marks in the aggregate of all the semesters during the course.

6. Human Resource Officer: Candidate must be a graduate.

7. IT & S Officer: Candidates are required to have a first class degree in Engineering/Technology in Computer Science/Information Technology and Electronics and Communications with a minimum of 60% marks in the aggregate of all the semesters during the course.

8. Safety Officer: Candidate must have a first class degree in Engineering or Technology with a minimum of 60% marks in the aggregate of all the semesters during the course.

CPCL will be accepting applications from 24th September 2018 and the last date of application will be 8th October 2018.

Positions Available

1. Engineer (Civil): 02

2. Engineer (Metallurgy): 01

3. Engineer (Chemical): 21

4. Engineer (Electrical): 05

5. Engineer (Mechancial): 09

6. H.R. Officers: 02

7. IT& S Officer: 01

8. Safety Officer: 01

