CPCL Recruitment 2018 for Engineers: Annual salary up to Rs 17 lakh; check details of Chennai Petroleum Corporation jobs

Chennai Petroleum Recruitment 2018!

Chennai Petroleum Recruitment 2018: The Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited has announced a number of fresh vacancies for engineers at its official website cpcl.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of CPCL to read more about the posts and apply online. The vacancies on offer are for Engineers who belong to the Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical, Civil and Metallurgy background along with IT & S Officer, Human Resource Officer and Safety Officer posts. Candidates need to remember that the online applications start today on the official website and the same will end on October 8. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know in order to apply for the posts on offer.

CPCL recruitment 2018: Post details-

Engineer (Chemical): 21 Posts

Engineer (Mechanical): 09 Posts

Engineer (Electrical): 05 Posts

Engineer (Civil): 02 Posts

Engineer (Metallurgy): 01 Post

IT & S Officer: 01 Post

Human Resource Officer: 02 Posts

Safety Officer: 01 Post

CPCL recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Online Application Starts: September 24, 2018

Online Application Ends: October 8, 2018

Tentative Exam date: November 11, 208

CPCL recruitment 2018: Salary-

According to the details mentioned on the notification, selected candidates will be appointed in the IDA Pay Scale of Rs 60000- Rs 180,000 in the Grade ‘A’ in supervisory cadre that is subjected to medical fitness. In addition to this, the candidates will also get additional benefits in the form of DA, HRA, reimbursement of medical expenses, among other things. The CTC will include performance-related pay that in total will bring the salary to around Rs 17 lakh per annum.

CPCL recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Candidates who wish to apply for the post can visit the official website at cpcl.co.in. The official website will be functional from 10 AM in the morning of September 24 to the midnight of October 8. Candidates will have to submit all the relevant documents online in order to complete the process.

CPCL recruitment 2018: Selection Process-

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Written test that will be held in the state of Chennai itself. Following this the Personal Interview will be conducted for shortlisted candidates to assess their knowledge, skills, attitude, aptitude, etc.