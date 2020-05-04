CPCB recruitment 2020: Notification for fresh jobs released; Check vacancy, other details

Application process to begin- May 05, 2020

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued a notification inviting candidates for the recruitment to several posts across several designations. The mode to fill the application form is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website of CPCB at cpcb.nic.in. The last date to apply is May 25, 2020. The application process will begin from May 05, 2020, onwards.

Important dates:-

Application process to begin- May 05, 2020

Application process to conclude- May 25, 2020

Detailed advertisement to be released- May 05, 2020

Vacancy details:-

A total of 48 candidates will be recruited through this drive.

Scientist – 13 posts

Junior scientific assistant – 2 posts

Senior technician – 6 posts

Data entry operator – 2 posts

Junior technician – 2 posts

Junior laboratory assistant – 7 posts

Lower divisional clerk – 13 posts

Attendant (MTS) – 3 posts

Salary:-

The candidates selected for the post of Scientist will receive a monthly salary of Rs 1.77 lakh. The candidates selected for the post of Junior scientific assistant and Senior technician will receive a monthly salary up to Rs 1.12 lakh. The individuals recruited for the post of Data entry operator and Junior technician will get pay up to Rs 81,000. For individuals selected for the post of Junior laboratory assistant and the Lower divisional clerk will get a monthly salary up to Rs 63,200.

Exam pattern:-

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Written Test, Skill, and Interview.

Age limit:-

The age of the candidate applying for the posts of Scientist should not exceed 30 years. For candidates applying for the post of Junior Scientific Assistant and Senior Technician, the maximum age limit must not exceed 30 years. For Data Entry Operator, Junior Technician, Junior Laboratory Assistant, Attendant (MTS) and Lower Division Clerk applicants, the age limit should be between 18 and 25 years.

The willing applicants are advised to visit the official website and read the detailed advertisement before applying.