CPCB recruitment 2020: Notification for fresh jobs released; Check vacancy, other details

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Written Test, Skill, and Interview.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued a notification inviting candidates for the recruitment to several posts across several designations. The mode to fill the application form is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website of CPCB at cpcb.nic.in. The last date to apply is May 25, 2020. The application process will begin from May 05, 2020, onwards.
Important dates:-
Application process to begin- May 05, 2020
Application process to conclude- May 25, 2020
Detailed advertisement to be released- May 05, 2020
Vacancy details:-
A total of 48 candidates will be recruited through this drive.
Scientist – 13 posts
Junior scientific assistant – 2 posts
Senior technician – 6 posts
Data entry operator – 2 posts
Junior technician – 2 posts
Junior laboratory assistant – 7 posts
Lower divisional clerk – 13 posts
Attendant (MTS) – 3 posts
Salary:-
The candidates selected for the post of Scientist will receive a monthly salary of Rs 1.77 lakh. The candidates selected for the post of Junior scientific assistant and Senior technician will receive a monthly salary up to Rs 1.12 lakh. The individuals recruited for the post of Data entry operator and Junior technician will get pay up to Rs 81,000. For individuals selected for the post of Junior laboratory assistant and the Lower divisional clerk will get a monthly salary up to Rs 63,200.
Exam pattern:-
The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Written Test, Skill, and Interview.
Age limit:-
The age of the candidate applying for the posts of Scientist should not exceed 30 years. For candidates applying for the post of Junior Scientific Assistant and Senior Technician, the maximum age limit must not exceed 30 years. For Data Entry Operator, Junior Technician, Junior Laboratory Assistant, Attendant (MTS) and Lower Division Clerk applicants, the age limit should be between 18 and 25 years.
The willing applicants are advised to visit the official website and read the detailed advertisement before applying.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.