COVID-19 impact: Pune people looking for gradual shift to co-working space from work from home

Months after the COVID-19 lockdown was announced, it looks like people have been cautious regarding working from a place that involves multiple companies. The reason is quite obvious, working among many groups of people across various companies is likely to put people at a risk of being infected by the novel Coronavirus. Not only this, but a report by The IE noted that many small start-ups who have been operating from a co-working space have shut down while others have left owing to the financial crunch created by lockdown. Also, many companies have employees from different states and they have been working remotely from their home. To conclude, there have been hardly any people who have worked in a co-working space.

According to the report, people who have network issues usually work from there. However, Pune is seeing a gradual rise in people looking for a co-working space. Many start-ups that lost their places earlier this year are now looking for new co-working spaces. However, there is a demand for places that ensure there is physical distancing between employees and provision of private cubicles and cabins. With increased use of virtual means for meetings, conference halls and meeting rooms are not the choice for companies, the report said. Those looking for these spaces include freelancers, remote workers and employees of medium-scales companies.

Employees at big corporations are higher in number and therefore the companies can cover the expenses. It’s the small businesses that are inquiring about these places, the report said citing Aditya Kulkarni, owner of The Hub. As small companies have less budget, they opt for co-working spaces and therefore, it is likely co-working spaces will be utilised properly. The growth in these spaces will be gradual and is gaining momentum slowly. Many owners feel that ever since this pandemic has taken a toll on companies’ financials, people are now negotiating packages for the work spaces.

Meanwhile in Pune, there are more than 11,000 active cases in the city whereas 343,827 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 infection. Around 900 cases were added in the last 24 hours.