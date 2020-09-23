COVID-19: CICSE to conduct class 10, 12 compartment exams from October 6 to 9

The board announced results for class 10 and 12 exams in July but decided against bringing out a merit list this year because of "exceptional circumstances".

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will conduct compartment and improvement exams for class 10 and 12 from October 6 to 9, the board announced on Wednesday.

The results will be declared on October 17, it said.

“Candidates must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding. While candidates are required to carry masks and sanitiser, use of gloves is optional,” CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

The board announced results for class 10 and 12 exams in July but decided against bringing out a merit list this year because of “exceptional circumstances”.

While the board recorded a pass percentage of 99.34 per cent for class 10 exams, up by 0.8 per cent from last year, the pass percentage for the class 12 exams stood at 96.84 per cent, recording a marginal increase.

The board had to cancel its pending exams given the spike in COVID-19 cases and the result was calculated based on an alternate assessment scheme decided by it.

Under the scheme, candidates were assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted. The marks of their internal assessment as well as project work were taken into account.

The exams, which were earlier postponed due to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, were scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 14.

The CICSE had later announced that class 10 and 12 students can choose not to appear for the pending board exams and be marked as per their performance in pre-board exams or internal assessment. However, the exams were cancelled given the spike in COVID-19 cases.