Coronavirus lockdown: UGC NET entrance test scheduled for June postponed; Check latest info on new dates

After announcing the revised dates for JEE Main and NEET entrance tests, the government has extended the exam date for National Eligibility Test (NET). The decision to postpone the NET exam was announced by the Human Resouce Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday. The UGC NET entrance exam which was scheduled to be conducted in the month of June will now be conducted later, The Indian Express reported. The decision to postpone the exam was taken three days after the third phase of the nationwide lockdown came into force.

Pokhriyal announced the decision while during his video interaction with students. The minister said that it was assumed that the situation would turn better till the month of June and the exam would be conducted on its scheduled date but keeping the health of students in mind, the National Testing Agency, which conducts NET, decided to postpone the exam.

The deadline to apply for UGC NET and CSIR NET entrance exams has also been extended. Taking into consideration the case of students who are dependent on the internet cafes to submit their application form, the NTA has also permitted the students to apply without submitting the scanned copies of their educational documents. Students will need to submit the relevant documents at a later stage, the NTA said. However, uploading the scanned copy of signature and photograph have been kept mandatory to apply for the exam.

Students who clear the National Eligibility Test become eligible to be appointed as Assistant Professors in different colleges and universities across the country. Students need to obtain at least 40 per cent marks in the exam (35 % for reserved categories) to clear the exam. Last year, more than 10 lakh students had applied for the exam conducted in December.