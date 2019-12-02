Companies need a digital skill roadmap

Ester Martinez, editor-in-chief & CEO, People Matters, said, “Digital skilling is not just a term thrown around in the corporate structure, it’s a necessity.
A Simplilearn and People Matters report has highlighted that while 87% companies agreed digital skilling is important, 65% admitted they do not have a clear roadmap to this process. The report ‘Skilling 4.0: A Study on Digital Readiness’ noted that companies are trying to meet demands by upskilling current staff and hiring new staff. Krishna Kumar, founder & CEO, Simplilearn, said, “New job roles are emerging. The challenge is the absence of a skilled workforce.”
Ester Martinez, editor-in-chief & CEO, People Matters, said, “Digital skilling is not just a term thrown around in the corporate structure, it’s a necessity. As firms work with advanced tech and automation, employees must expand abilities to ride this wave of innovation. These competencies are not just about understanding technology, but also about problem-solving, critical thinking, interpreting data, strategically using digital data.”
