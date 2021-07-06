  • MORE MARKET STATS

Common Eligibility Test for govt jobs recruitment to be held from early 2022: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

By: |
July 06, 2021 6:54 PM

He said that the CET will be conducted to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment to Central government jobs.

Union Minister Jitendra SinghUnion Minister Jitendra Singh

Common Eligibility Test: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for government job aspirants will be held across the country from early 2022. He said that the CET will be conducted to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment to Central government jobs.

More details awaited.

