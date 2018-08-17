Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2018: Alert for CSL jobs aspirants! Check how to apply at cochinshipyard.com

Starting date to apply is July 18.

The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) issued notification for the posts of recruitment of Executive Trainees. Candidates looking to apply may do so in prescribed format on or before August 20. Candidates may apply at cochinshipyard.com.

Dates to remember:-

Starting date to apply online: July 18

Last date to apply online: August 20

Vacancy Details

Executive Trainee – 35 Posts

Electrical – 6 Posts

Civil – 2 Posts

Electronics – 2 Posts

Mechanical – 16 Posts

Safety – 4 Posts

Finance – 2 Posts

Information Technology – 2 Posts

Human Resource – 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Electrical/Mechanical/ Electronics/Civil/Information Technology/Safety: Candidates applying for these posts must have the degree in concerned Engineering field from any university recognised by the government with at least 65% marks (55 marks in case of SC/ST/PwD)

Finance: Those applying for this post must have passed in the final examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Human Resource: He/she must have Bachelor’s Degree with at least 65 per cent marks (55 per cent marks in case of SC/ST/ PwD). Candidates must have two years MBA or equivalent Degree/Diploma with specialisation in Human Resource/Post Graduate Degree in Social Work with specialisation in Personnel Management or Labour Welfare & Industrial Relations or Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management, from any University/ Institute recognised by the government with at least 65 percent marks (55 percent marks for SC/ST/PwD.

Selection Procedure

The company will select on the basis of the Objective Type Online Test. It will be followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

How to Apply

Those looking to apply may do so through www.cochinshipyard.com from July 18 to August 20.

Application Fee:

Students in general categories will have to pay Rs 750. C/ST/PwD will not have to pay any fee.