Coast Guard Assistant Commandant exam date 2022 out at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in- details here

Coast Guard AC exam and admit card date 2022: The Indian Coast Guard has released the exam dates and city for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant for batch 02/2023. The candidates can download a detailed schedule from the official website of ICG – joinindiancoastguard.gov.in or by clicking on the given link below.

How to download the Coast Guard Assistant Commandant exam date 2022?

Visit the official website of ICG – joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Exam Date and name of Exam City for Assistant Commandant 02/2023 is available in your login. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 72 to 48hrs prior to date of exam.[Click here]’

Then, it will be redirected to the login page

You need to login with your credentials

Then, Coast Guard Assistant Commandant exam date and save it for future reference

Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Admit Card Date

The candidates will be able to download their admit cards 72 to 48 hours prior to the date of the exam as per the notification flashing on the homepage of the official website. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of IG for latest updates.

Direct link to check IG AC exam and admit card date

Coast Guard Assistant Commandant recruitment 2022: Exam pattern

The candidates will have to appear for a written test to qualify for selection of officer recruits. The exam will be of 400 marks consisting of 100 questions with four marks for each correct answer and one negative mark for each incorrect answer. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and the language will be English. The candidates who will qualify in the stage 1 will be called for stage 2 (PSB) which will be conducted for a day at Noida, Mumbai/Goa, Chennai and Kolkata centres.