Coal India Limited Recruitment 2018: Jobs announced; check how to apply online at www.coalindia.in

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2018: PSU Coal India Limited has invited applications from the eligible candidates for 528 posts. The applications are invited for Senior Medical Specialist in E4 grade, Medical Specialist in E3 grade and Senior Medical Officers in E3 grade.

Candidates are required to apply through online mode only. Eligible applicants have to apply through online application form is available on the website www.coalindia.in only. There is no application fee.

The online application will commence from June 29, 2018. The last date to apply will be July 28, 2018.

Vacancies for different posts are:

*Senior Medical Specialist (E4)/ Medical Specialist (E3)- 352

*Senior Medical Officer (E3)- 176

The qualifications for the posts are MBBS with MD/MS/DNB in concerned speciality. See details in the official notification.

The candidates are advised to read the detailed advertisement available on the official website of the Coal India Limited before applying for any post.

Except for online applications, no other mode of applications are accepted. Incomplete applications and non-attachment of required documents as per application format will be treated as incomplete and rejected forthrightly, the official notification said.

Upper Age limit for Unreserved (UR) candidates in case of Senior Medical Specialist (E4 grade) is 42 years and for Medical Specialist (E3 Grade) and Senior Medical Officer (E3 Grade) is 35 years.

The mode of Selection will be done through shortlisting of eligible applications and Personal Interviews for shortlisted eligible candidates. Shortlisting for the interview will be purely provisional.

According to the notification, interviews are likely to be conducted at Bilaspur, Sambalpur, Varanasi, Nagpur, Kolkata, Ranchi, Guwahati & Hyderabad. Candidates called for the interview may answer either in English or in Hindi.

Coal India Limited is a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Coal, Government of India. It operates 394 mines in 82 operating Areas across eight states in India (West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh & Assam).

https://www.coalindia.in/DesktopModules/DocumentList/documents/Detailed_Advertisement_27062018.pdf