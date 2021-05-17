Coaching the coach: Ironwood Education launches certification programme for aspiring cricket coaches

The structured approach will give a competitive edge to the youth training in cricket.

Ironwood Education, a professional training and education company, has launched a certification programme for ‘cricket coach education and development’. The company has roped in Ravi Shastri, head coach, Indian National Cricket team; B Arun, bowling coach, Indian National Cricket Team; and R Sridhar, fielding coach, Indian National Cricket team; as advisory board members to mentor and guide in programme development for certified cricket coaching at various levels.

Under their guidance, Ironwood Education aims to standardise and systematise coaching practices for all levels of the sport in the country, especially for the grassroots and intermediate levels of cricket.

The Ironwood certification programme for coaching will help professional employment of cricket coaches across the country, through its articulation of uniform professional standards and contemporary practices of cricket coaching. The certification aims to drive the adoption of best contemporary and standardised practices in cricket coaching for all levels in India, in a cricket ecosystem where coaching continues to be largely a fragmented and unstructured for curriculum and methodology. The structured approach will give a competitive edge to the youth training in cricket.

Bela Desai, promoter and director of Ironwood Education Ltd, said, “Over the years, we have seen the business in the game of cricket grow exponentially with a keen focus from all generations. A structured and systematic coaching approach is the need of the day to develop, hone and nurture world-class cricketers. At Ironwood, we are committed to aiding this learning curve that emerging professionals and entrepreneurs will benefit from. We could not have found more ideal mentors and advisory board members who share the same values. Together, we shall provide conducive coaching approach for budding coaches.”

Shastri said: “This is a terrific development and has huge potential. I personally realise the great role of standardised and systematic coaching practices in bringing Indian cricket to its present status and capacity. Such initiatives will lay the foundation of further growth of India’s biggest sport.”

The certification programme will be developed by Kinjal Suratwala, former head of Coach Education at the National Cricket Academy, along with the guidance of Shastri, Arun and Sridhar. The certification programme is perfect for coaching enthusiasts who want to advance their ambitions with a deeper knowledge and understanding of the sport and the coaching nuances. The Ironwood Cricket Coaching certification will be a mix of digital and on ground coaching methodologies, techniques and tools.