Civil services 2019 results: UPSC rejects social media questioning, issues clarification on results

The UPSC on August 4 declared the results for Civil Services Examination 2019.

The Union Public Service Commission today issued a clarification regarding the result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE), 2019. On Wednesday, a day after the UPSC announced the results for CSE 2019, there were several posts on Twitter over the number of candidates recommended by the commission for the vacant posts.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the commission said it has been brought to the notice that some misleading information is circulating regarding less number of recommended candidates against the vacancies indented by the government for the Civil Services Examination, 2019.

On August 4 (Tuesday), the UPSC declared the results for CSE 2019 and recommended a total number of 829 candidates for appointment to various civil services posts. Out of the total, the commission selected 304 candidates under the general category, 78 from EWS category, 251 from the OBC category, 129 from the SC category, and 67 from the ST category.

Rejecting the social media questioning, the UPSC, in the release, said for recruitment for civil services, the commission strictly follows the rules of examination, notified by the Government of India. “It is hereby clarified that as against 927 vacancies for Civil Services Examination, 2019, the commission, in the first instance, has released the result of 829 candidates and has also maintained a reserve list in accordance with Rule-16 (4) & (5) of Civil Services Examination Rules, 2019.”

“This is a standard practice since decades,” the commission said, adding further, “In case candidates belonging to reserve categories who are selected at general standards wish to choose services and cadre based on their reserve status, the resultant vacancies may be filled up from the reserve list.”

The commission said the reserve list carries an adequate number of candidates from the reserve categories also to cater to the shortfall arising out of preferences exercised by candidates belonging to reserve categories figuring above general standard.

“The UPSC is mandated to keep the reserve list confidential till the process of such exercise of preferences is over in accordance with Rule 16(5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules, 2019, the commission said in the release.

The UPSC conducts civil services examination every year in three stages—preliminary, main and interview or personality test—to select candidates for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.